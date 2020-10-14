FALMOUTH — Lydia Gaudreau scored the lone goal off a penalty corner as Gorham earned a 1-0 win over Falmouth in an SMAA field hockey game Wednesday night.

Gorham improved to 4-0.

Stella DelTergo made eight saves for Falmouth (1-3).

CHEVERUS 3, SCARBOROUGH 2: Lucia Pompeo’s overtime goal gave the Stags (4-1) a home victory over the Red Storm (2-2).

Taylor Tory recorded a goal and an assist for Cheverus. Madisyn Durgin also scored, and Lily Johnson had an assist.

Maya Sellinger was assisted by Erin Bresnahan on both of Scarborough’s goals.

WINDHAM 4, BONNY EAGLE 0: Shyler Fielding scored a hat trick to lead the Eagles (4-1-1) past the Scots (1-2-1) at Windham.

Kiana Webster made nine saves for Windham. Ellie Wilson had two assists.

Lily O’Connor finished with eight saves for Bonny Eagle.

SKOWHEGAN 2, MESSALONSKEE 0: Laney LeBlanc scored in the second quarter and Sam Thebarge added a third-quarter goal as the River Hawks shut out the Eagles in Skowhegan.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Jazzy Huntsman and Natalie Farrell each scored a pair of goals for the Panthers (3-0) in a win over the Patriots (2-3) in Yarmouth.

Naomi Reischman assisted on Huntsman’s third-minute goal, and Hayden Wienckowski assisted Huntsman in the second half. Angel Huntsman and Eliza Chace assisted on Farrell’s goals.

BOYS’ SOCCER

LAKE REGION 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Liam Grass recorded a hat trick for the Lakers (4-0) in their win over the Patriots (2-3) in Naples.

Jason Harlow added a goal and three assists. Lakers keeper Logan Davis made 16 saves.

SCARBOROUGH 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Jarod Glidden scored twice to help the Red Storm (3-1-1) beat the Red Riots (1-3) in South Portland.

Zander Haskell and Jeremiah Park each added a goal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous