Arrests

Charles S. Parent, 50, transient, on Oct. 6 on a charge of failure to appear, at 31 Landing Road.

Jason J. Tobin, 33, of Otisfield, on Oct. 7 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Michael J. Deangelo, 41, transient, on Oct. 9 a charge of violating condition of release, at River Road.

Summonses

Kevin C. Jackson, 24, of South Portland, on Sept. 29 on charges of unlawful sexual touching and violating condition of release.

Roger A. Jordan, 62, of Windham, on Oct. 8 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Nicholas S. Knuppel, 18, of Windham, on Oct. 8 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing, at River Road and Colby Drive.

Christopher S. Potter, 45, of Windham, on Oct 8 on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license, at Varney Mill Road.

William J. Hoye, 39, of Old Orchard Beach, on Oct. 10 on charges of operating after suspension and violating condition of release, at Varney Mill and William Knight roads.

Thomas A. Walczak Jr., 50, of Windham, on Oct. 11 on a charge of assault.

