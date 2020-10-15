Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 6-12.

Summonses

10/6 at 6:30 p.m. Hebert Dennison, 60, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Mark Dorval on charges of criminal mischief and theft.

10/7 at 9:05 a.m. Stephen Montgomery, 31, of Windham, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/7 at 2:30 p.m. Lucia Villalobos Machado, 53, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Ocean House (street or road not given) by Rory Benjamin on a charge of permitting unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

10/10 at 1:40 p.m. Ronald Ayotte, 51, of Cranston, Rhode Island, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of improper passing.

10/11 at 7:40 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of violating interim license conditions.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to eight fire calls from Oct. 6-12

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Oct. 6-12.

