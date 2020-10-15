PROMOTIONS

The board of directors of Old Town-based James W. Sewall Co. announced that Charles Nadeau has replaced George N. Campbell Jr. as the 140-year-old company’s president after serving as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Nadeau’s new role will encompass direction and leadership of the company, as well as overseeing accounting and human resources at Sewall. Sewall is a multi-discipline consulting firm providing services to government, energy and utilities, and the forest industry.

The Scott & Sunny Townsend Team of Keller Williams Realty in Portland has promoted Katy Foley to director of sales. Having been an employee since 2016, Foley will continue to be a top-producing listing expert, as well as lead the sales division to create new opportunities for growth and development within the company. Scott & Sunny Townsend have specialized in residential, vacation and luxury real estate in the Greater Scarborough area for over 19 years.

NEW HIRES

Alex Drew has joined Boyle Associates as a project coordinator to support their environmental permitting practice across New England. Previously, Drew was the sustainability coordinator for Sunday River Maine. She will be based out of Boyle Associates’ Portland office.

Clark Insurance has welcomed Curtis Pratt, safety and risk consultant, to its growing Safety & Risk Consulting Team. Pratt has spent 10 years in the field of safety and health experience in the defense, heavy industrial and construction markets. An environmental safety and health graduate of University of Southern Maine, he has also earned multiple certifications through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

Colliers International, a global leader in commercial real estate services, has announced the addition of Robert LeBlanc to its team in Portland. He has been involved in real estate and construction development over the years, and being a current owner and operator of self-storage qualifies him to talk firsthand about the challenges facing owners today. Robert will focus exclusively on self-storage to better represent his clients in that asset class.

Vetro Inc. has announced that Brian Mefford has joined the company as vice president of broadband strategy. Mefford is the founder of Connected Nation, a nonprofit focused on enriching community broadband access, and served as the organization’s chairman and CEO for nearly a decade. With Vetro, he will focus on connecting network owners and operators who are leveraging public funding to create critical network infrastructure.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital is welcoming two new providers to its primary care practices: Dr. Jodi Newcombe will join Northern Light Mercy Primary Care in Yarmouth, and Corinna Campbell, nurse practitioner, will join Northern Light Mercy Primary Care in Windham. After earning a bachelor’s degree in science from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, Newcombe earned a medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Saint Maarten, attended Eastern Virginal Medical School for a combined residency in internal medicine and family medicine, and is board-certified in both internal medicine and family medicine. Campbell has a bachelor of science degree in human biology and a master of science in nursing from the University of Southern Maine. Before joining Northern Light Mercy Hospital, Campbell was a nurse practitioner in the urgent care unit at St. Mary’s Regional Hospital in Lewiston. She also serves as vice president of the board for Partners for Rural Health in the Dominican Republic, a local nonprofit organization.

Thomas Gilbert has joined Otelco as the director of network architecture in its New Gloucester office, where he currently resides. Gilbert studied computer science and software systems engineering, and has over 36 years of experience working in wired and wireless technologies for Nynex, Verizon, FairPoint and Consolidated Communications.

Jennifer Novicki has joined Otelco’s New Gloucester office as a sales account executive. Novicki studied business administration and has more than 15 years of experience in outside business sales, including 13 years in the wireless industry in Maine. She is a resident of Gorham.

Leah M. Baldacci has been hired by Legal Insurrection Foundation as its investigations counsel. In this role, Baldacci will help lead investigations into suppression of open expression and diverse viewpoints. A native and resident of Maine, Baldacci is a civil litigation and trial lawyer with deep experience representing individuals seeking to vindicate their rights. She graduated from the University of Maine Law School after earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Maine.

AWARDS AND HONORS

Registered dietitian nutritionist Patsy Catsos was honored with this year’s Excellence in Clinical Practice award at the 2020 meeting of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Since joining Portland’s Nutrition Works LLC in 2006, she has maintained a private practice there, in addition to her publishing and consulting activities on FODMAPs (difficult-to-digest carbohydrates) and gastrointestinal disorders. With over 100,000 members worldwide, including over 300 in Maine, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: