BIDDEFORD — Rotarians bring a different world — a better world — with the help they provide to their communities and globally, so say their members.

When Matt Tuller was a young man, he recalls going to Rotary events with his dad, Mark. “I would go with my dad to help Rotarians shop for Christmas presents for local children. I remember we’d wrap the presents and deliver them to their homes,” Matt said in a press release. “That was a yearly tradition in the Tuller home. One that was important to my dad and everyone in the Rotary club.”

Mark Tuller joined the Biddeford-Saco Rotary club in 1991. “Richard ‘Dickie’ Martin, an old friend and staunch Rotarian, approached me when I moved my company, Atlantic Comfort Systems, Inc., from Portland to Biddeford,” Mark recalled. “He definitely lived the Rotary motto, service above self, every day and was instrumental in countless community projects in this area.”

Mark went on to serve as president of the now 100-year-old-club in the year 2000. “I remember taking Matt with me to the Christmas event each year. It was a real eye opener for him,” he remarked. “The reality of how fortunate we were compared to other families in our own backyard, was a lesson Matt never forgot.”

Rotary taught Matt the importance of being part of a world-wide organization that is bigger than one’s self, Mark said. Upon his return home to Maine, he knew Rotary was the way to make a positive impact in his community. As a new Rotarian, Matt was not deterred by virtual ZOOM meetings. “If this pandemic has taught us anything, for those of us who are able to, we need to share our time and skills to help the most vulnerable in our communities,” Matt said.

Since March, the members of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary club have been meeting online, according to the release. In spite of the non-traditional Rotary in-person meetings, members remain connected and active in serving their communities. They formed a COVID crisis committee focused on providing food and PPE supplies for local citizens. Similarly, they donated funds to an International Rotary club in Amman, Jordan, providing food boxes for refugees affected by the pandemic.

“We not only service the local community, but we also work on international projects,” Mark said. “Our club played a significant role in providing a village in Africa with two wells, giving them access to fresh drinking water. Before our project, villagers shared their water supply with livestock. As a club, we were able to raise money which led to a national Rotary effort providing them with clean drinking water,” he said. “Rotary missions drive positive change in our world.”

As the newest member of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary club, Matt hopes to turn his energies towards helping children with disabilities. according to the release. He aspires to focus on a Rotary program that will connect with these kids, to help them embrace their disability and encourage them to continue to grow and achieve success in spite of the challenges they face. “It’s so important to give them hope and for Rotarians to share our insight and offer safe paths to success,” said Matt.

Matt is honored to join the same Rotary club his father has been a member of for 30 years. “When I returned to Maine, I knew becoming a member of this club would allow me to be connected with our community,” said. Matt. “Being a Rotarian means upholding their ethical code of how to conduct oneself as a business leader and as a good citizen.”

For more information on the Biddeford-Saco Rotary club, go to: www.Biddeford-SacoRotary.org or visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/BiddefordSacoRotaryClub/

They meet every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. via ZOOM.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: