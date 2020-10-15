BATH — Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bath police were at a home at 12 Western Ave. for several hours Thursday morning.

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI, told The Times Record the police presence is part of an investigation but said she can’t release any details at this time.

There is no threat to the public, Setera said.

This story will be updated.

