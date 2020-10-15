Members of the FBI and Bath Police Department were at a home on Western Avenue in Bath Thursday morning. Darcie Moore / The Times Record

 

BATH — Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bath police were at a home at 12 Western Ave. for several hours Thursday morning.

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI, told The Times Record the police presence is part of an investigation but said she can’t release any details at this time.

There is no threat to the public, Setera said.

This story will be updated.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
bath maine, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles