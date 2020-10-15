Those of us who live in District 45 are fortunate to have Steve Moriarty running again to be our House representative.

Steve’s attention to detail and ability to listen to all sides of an issue in a thoughtful and considerate manner have earned him the respect of many over the years. He is easily accessible and actively involved in many aspects of our community.

When he isn’t at work in Augusta (or remotely at home), he is most likely working on Planning Board items, with the Historical Society or just out on his daily run.

I am grateful to be voting for Steve and know that he looks forward to continuing to work for us.

Linda Draper

Cumberland

