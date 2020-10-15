Those of us who live in District 45 are fortunate to have Steve Moriarty running again to be our House representative.
Steve’s attention to detail and ability to listen to all sides of an issue in a thoughtful and considerate manner have earned him the respect of many over the years. He is easily accessible and actively involved in many aspects of our community.
When he isn’t at work in Augusta (or remotely at home), he is most likely working on Planning Board items, with the Historical Society or just out on his daily run.
I am grateful to be voting for Steve and know that he looks forward to continuing to work for us.
Linda Draper
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford to mull adult use marijuana cultivation, manufacturing
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk, Kennebunkport mull short-term rental regulation
-
South Portland Sentry
City clerk named Rookie of the Year
-
American Journal
Bicentennial Maine: Buxton
-
Kennebunk Post
Bait shed floor needs fixing at Cape Porpoise Pier