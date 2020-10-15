Since the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Oct. 9 there would be no Oct. 15 debate, it would have been a good time for the League of Women Voters to get involved. They should have gone forward with a town-meeting debate and, if President Trump were a no-show, give Joe Biden center stage. Stream it live online for free, whether major outlets carry it or not.

The Commission on Presidential Debates should have been replaced following the 2015 Republican primary debates, in which Trump was rude and verbally abusive with impunity. His behavior merits a penalty box, monetary fines or expulsion. His Sept. 29 performance was no better, interrupting Biden an estimated 73 times.

Richard Nixon refused to participate in the 1968 and 1972 debates. The League of Women Voters handled the debates in 1976, 1980 and 1984 before the Commission on Presidential Debates was created in 1987, according to debates.org.

Emily Adams

Dover-Foxcroft

