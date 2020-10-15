I’m voting for Republican Sara Rivard for Maine Senate in District 30. We need more common sense and real-life experience in Augusta.

Sara talks openly about the fact she and her family moved around a lot and even depended on the system during a period early in her life.

Sara has a strong sense of empathy and compassion and will ensure a safe reopening of our schools and businesses. Raising her family and running her business in our community, she understands what we’re up against.

We are in extraordinary times that will require proven leadership. Sara knows that our school and town services can’t keep pace with the projected residential growth. She will fight for responsible economic growth that provides good-paying jobs and expands our tax base.

I’m voting for Sara Rivard for state Senate, and I hope our friends in Gorham, Buxton and Scarborough will do so, too.

Shawn Moody

Gorham

