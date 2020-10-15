WATERBORO – Susan Ann Rhodes, 69, wife of Kenneth, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Public visitation will be held on Friday Oct. 16 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A private funeral for the family will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions, distancing and masks.

