The Port of Portland will receive nearly $4.1 million for upgrades as part of a package of $220 million in federal grants for port improvements from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The Portland grant will be used to modernize the port’s gates and scales, improve existing warehouses and pay for rail improvements, the department said in an announcement about the discretionary grants on Thursday.
The upgrades will help improve the efficiency of the port’s links between rail, truck and ship transportation, the department said.
Portland’s port is in an “opportunity zone,” an economic development tool that gives investors tax breaks in return for investing money in the zones, which are designated as economically distressed.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement that nearly half of the projects funded in the grant package are in opportunity zones. She said the money is intended to improve port facilities through 18 projects in 16 states and territories.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Tyronn Lue to coach Clippers, according to reports
-
Varsity Maine
MPA, state officials to begin talks on winter season
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco voters to cast ballots at Thornton Academy gym
-
College
College football: Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to Bearcats’ COVID-19 issues
-
Local & State
Transfer of York Country Club will conserve 175 acres
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.