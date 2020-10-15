Arrests

10/5 at 5:39 p.m. Nathaniel A. Lord, 37, of Scarborough, was arrested at Beech Ridge and Gorham roads by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a warrant.

10/7 at 11:05 a.m. Crystal Hitman, 33, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Isaiah Jones on a warrant and charges of shoplifting, unlawful possession of drugs and unlawful trafficking of drugs.

10/8 at 2:12 a.m. Michael A. Bradeen, 30, of Scarborough, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jacob Murphy on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

10/8 at 5:48 p.m. Kyle J. Ingalls, 28, and Edward J. Demers, 40, both of Scarborough, were arrested on River Sands Drive by Officer Angelo Sellitto on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

10/5 at 4:48 p.m. Theodore G. Oliveira, 56, of Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.

10/5 at 6:18 p.m. Alexis M. Lambert, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Sgt. Donald Laflin on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release and failing to provide correct name, address or date of birth. At the same time and place, Justin J. Barry, 24, of West Kennebunk, was issued a summons on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

10/6 at 4:56 a.m. Susana Elizabeth Pena Anti, 50, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Tanner Mann on charges of criminal speed and operating without a license.

10/7 at 10:25 p.m. Eliza Richmond, 42, of Portland, was issued a summons at Mussey Road and Postal Service Way by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/10 at 3:22 a.m. Walter R. Ovalle Juarez, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of operating without a license.

10/10 at 6:47 a.m. Zachary D. Link, 21, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/11 at 8:32 p.m. Matthew J. Inman, 32, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamines. At the same time and place, Andrea R. Duteau, 43, of Auburn, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

Fire calls

10/5 at 5:55 p.m. Elevator alarm on Griffin Road.

10/5 at 7:56 p.m. Cat on a roof on Fengler Road.

10/6 at 11:18 a.m. Assist South Portland.

10/7 at 1:36 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/7 at 2:26 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/7 at 6:52 p.m. Smoke alarm on Forecaster Way.

10/8 at 8:07 a.m. Assist Gorham.

10/9 at 2:29 p.m. Odor investigation on Payne Road.

10/9 at 5:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Minuteman Drive.

10/10 at 7:07 a.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

10/10 at 9:32 a.m. Propane leak on Frazier Acres Lane.

10/10 at 1:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Avenue.

10/10 at 1:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Parkway Drive.

10/10 at 4:43 p.m. Permitted burn check on Hidden Creek Drive.

10/10 at 6:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Bond Brook Drive.

10/11 at 7:32 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

10/11 at 10:21 a.m. Odor investigation on Black Point Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Oct. 5-11.

