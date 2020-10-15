Arrests

9/19 at 4:35 a.m. Gary P. Smith, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/22 at 10:20 p.m. Stephen Tarbox, 53, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Alfred Giusto on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest.

9/22 at 11:14 p.m. Daniel J. Ylonen, 24, of Dayton, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on warrants and on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with two prior convictions, operating with a suspended license, violating conditions of release and failing to provide correct name to police.

9/23 at 1:49 a.m. Kristen Renee White, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant.

9/25 at 2:32 a.m. Stephon Tabray Willett, 32, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of criminal trespass.

Summonses

9/18 at 7:28 p.m. Denis Carrier, 66, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/21 at 4:18 p.m. Omar T. Hasan, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of attaching false plates.

9/21 at 4:49 p.m. Kayla L. Gallant, 32, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of aggravated assault.

9/23 at 5:54 p.m. Julia Wyman, 20, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

9/24 at 11:51 a.m. Sara Costello, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

9/30 at 12:55 a.m. Good intention call on Main Street.

9/30 at 4:31 a.m. False fire alarm on Lydia Lane.

9/30 at 6:08 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

9/30 at 7:15 a.m. Hazardous condition on Preble Street.

9/30 at 8:24 a.m. False fire alarm on High Street.

9/30 at 8:31 a.m.Telephone/cable wires down on Boothby Avenue.

9/30 at 9:33 a.m. Hazardous condition on Spurwink Avenue.

9/30 at 9:34 a.m. Hazardous condition on Cottage Road.

9/30 at 9:44 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

9/30 at 10:05 a.m. Hazardous condition on Richards Street.

9/30 at 10:06 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on D Street.

9/30 at 10:32 a.m. Power line down on Higgins Lane.

9/30 at 11:08 a.m. Power line down on Jackson Street.

10/1 at 4:45 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Cottage Road.

10/1 at 3:44 p.m. Assist invalid on North Kelsey Street.

10/1 at 6:06 p.m. False fire alarm on Hemco Road.

10/2 at 12:43 p.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.

10/3 at 12:45 a.m. Power line down on Lincoln Street.

10/3 at 7:42 a.m. False fire alarm on Boysenberrry Drive.

10/3 at 8:13 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Allen Road.

10/3 at 1:53 p.m. No incident found at address on Lighthouse Circle.

10/4 at 11:24 a.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

10/4 at 5:35 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Stanford Street.

10/4 at 9:21 p.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

10/5 at 12:14 a.m. and 12:41 a.m. False fire alarm on Preble Street.

10/5 at 3:15 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

10/5 at 6:33 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Clarks Pond Parkway.

10/5 at 7:24 a.m. Brush or grass fire on Christopher Toppi Drive.

10/5 at 9:27 a.m. Defective elevator on Osprey Circle.

10/5 at 9:28 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Cottage Road.

10/5 at 9:32 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

10/5 at 4:52 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

10/5 at 5:35 p.m. Motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Broadway.

10/5 at 6 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

10/6 at 8:35 a.m. Hazardous condition on Westbrook Street.

10/6 at 8:52 a.m. No incident found at address on Kelley Street.

10/6 at 10:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

10/6 at 3:01 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

10/6 at 5:26 p.m. Removal of victims from stalled elevator on Southborough Drive.

10/6 at 6:49 p.m. No incident found at address on Maine Mall Road.

10/7 at 4:42 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

10/7 at 5:42 a.m. Combustible materials on Route 703.

10/7 at 5:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 703.

10/7 at 11:50 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Evans Street.

10/7 at 1:51 p.m. Removed victims from stalled elevator on Philbrook Avenue.

10/7 at 3:13 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Frederick Road.

10/8 at 12:41 a.m. False fire alarm on Clifford Street.

10/8 at 3:58 a.m. Excessive heat/scorch marks on Foden Road.

10/8 at 12:45 p.m. False fire alarm on Aviation Boulevard.

10/8 at 5:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Running Hill Road.

10/9 at 9:57 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

10/10 at 12 a.m. No incident found at address on Sable Oaks Drive.

10/10 at 3:05 a.m. False fire alarm on Campus Center Drive.

10/11 at 4:50 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector on O’Neil Street.

10/11 at 7:30 a.m. False fire alarm on Gannett Drive.

10/11 at 5:45 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

10/12 at 1:09 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

10/12 at 6:06 p.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 105 calls from Sept. 29 to Oct. 12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: