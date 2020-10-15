A four-month old child suffered severe head injuries and died after the infant fell out of a horse-drawn carriage in Stacyville on Wednesday, Maine state police said.

Investigators with the state police are examining the circumstances of the death, as is standard for children under the age of 3 whose death was not attended by a physician.

The child was in the carriage as it was being driven into a public street, state police said.

It was unclear how many other people were in the carriage, what relationship those people may have to the child, or where the child is from. The fall occurred on Route 11, also known as Station Road, in Stacyville. Police said there were several witnesses to the incident.

The child was transported to Millinocket General Hospital, but did not survive. The child’s name was not immediately released.

Stacyville is in Penobscot County east of Baxter State Park.

This story will be updated.

