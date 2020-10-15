Republican Sen. Susan Collins raised roughly $8 million for her re-election bid during the last three-month period, helping fuel a hotly contested U.S. Senate race that has already surpassed $100 million mark in campaign spending.

The Democratic candidate in the race, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, had not filed her quarterly fundraising and spending reports as of late Thursday. She had until midnight to do so.

Collins reported raising about $7.4 million from individuals plus $320,000 from party committees and political action committees during the three-month period ending on Sept. 30, according to a summary of her campaign’s filing posted late Thursday night on the website of the Federal Election Commission.

Additionally, other political committees raising money to help Collins transferred $581,000 to her campaign. While the full quarterly report was not yet available, the FEC summary said that, to date, Collins campaign had received $25.2 million in total contributions.

Collins reported ending the period with $6.6 million in her campaign coffers.

While an enormous figure by Maine election standards prior to 2020, the roughly $8 million only brings Collins up to Gideon’s levels as of June 30, when the Democrat reported $23 million in total fundraising. Given the national Democratic party’s appetite for flipping Maine’s Senate seat, Gideon was widely expected to have another sizable haul during the third quarter.

There are also two independents in the Senate race – Max Linn of Bar Harbor and Lisa Savage of Solon – who are both considered long shots but whose involvement could affect the ranked-choice election. If neither Collins nor Gideon receives a majority of the vote, state election officials will retabulate the ballots with the second- and potentially third-choice preferences of voters who designated Savage or Linn as their first choice.

Savage reported $174,709 in contributions as of Sept. 30 and ended the quarter with just over $42,000 unspent. Linn had yet to file his campaign finance document as of Thursday evening and had not reported any fundraising or spending during the previous quarter.

Maine’s Senate matchup is among a handful of hotly contested races nationwide that will decide which party controls the chamber next year. As a result, the race has shattered every previous record for fundraising and spending in Maine, with much of the money flowing in from donors and organizations in other states.

While both Gideon and Collins have raised record amounts of money for their respective campaigns, outside groups making so-called “independent expenditures” have funneled more money into Maine’s Senate race than the two campaigns combined.

Political action committees, or PACs, as well as super PACs have reported spending more than $71 million to either support or oppose Collins and Gideon, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan organization that tracks money in politics.

The bulk of that money – just shy of $60 million – was spent on the negative ads that are filling television and radio airwaves as well as Mainers’ computer screens and mailboxes. The $58 million in negative spending was equally divided between the two candidates while outside organizations had spent roughly $11 million to directly support either Collins ($7.3 million) or Gideon ($4 million).

The biggest outside spenders in Maine’s Senate race, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, are: the Senate Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC ($14.4 million); the National Republican Senatorial Committee ($13.7 million); the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC ($9.7 million); 1820 PAC, a pro-Collins super PAC ($8 million); Women Vote!, a pro-Gideon super PAC ($3.6 million) and End Citizens United, a pro-Gideon PAC ($2.1 million).

