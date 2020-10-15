Henry Flynn made three saves and scored the only goal, from his own end of the field, as Portland earned a 1-0 win over Deering in an SMAA boys’ soccer match Thursday.

With the wind at his back in the first half, Flynn booted the ball deep into Deering’s zone, and it eluded the opposing keeper.

Portland improved to 3-1. Deering is 2-2.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 8, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3: Wyatt Kenney, James Terry and Keegan Brooks contributed two goals apiece as the Patriots (3-3) handled the Raiders (0-2) in Gray.

Eben Knedler added a goal and an assist. Jay Hawkes also scored for the Patriots, while Max Kenney and Cam Roberge added assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, PORTLAND 1: Lucie Beaulieu recorded a hat trick, with two goals coming in the first half, as the Red Riots (2-4) defeated the Bulldogs (0-2) in South Portland.

Chloe Blanchette added a first-half goal for South Portland, and Emma Darling and Mary Conley scored in the second half. Callie Jennings contributed an assist.

BONNY EAGLE 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Sage Drinkwater scored two goals and Chiara Root added one, all in the second half, as the Scots (2-2-1) pulled away from the Raiders (1-1) in Fryeburg.

Lily O’Connor made 11 saves for the shutout. Fryeburg keepers Bailey Richardson and Eden Voter combined for nine saves.

OAK HILL 2, BOOTHBAY 1: Adelle Surette scored her school-record 53rd career goal and assisted on another to help the Raiders (4-0) edge the Seahawks (0-4) in Boothbay Harbor.

Surette put the Raiders ahead in the first quarter, then set up Julie Mooney in the third.

Courtney Meader scored for Boothbay in the fourth, and Seahawks goalie Jaelyn Crocker stopped 19 shots.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Luna Barrionuevo scored twice for the Raiders (1-1-1) in a win over Hawks (1-1) at Fryeburg.

Ashley Bariteau added a goal for Fryeburg on a shot from 35 yards.

Sacopee Valley’s goal was an own goal.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, LAKE REGION 0: Amelia Cobb scored two goals to pace the Patriots (3-3) past the Lakers (1-1-1) at Gray.

