YORK — A golf club in southern Maine said it will conserve about 175 acres along a river as part of its acquisition of a country club.
The York Golf and Tennis Club said it has accepted a transfer of the York Country Club’s 186-acre property and all holdings.
The tennis club said it has agreed to permanently conserve about 175 acres of the land to make sure it remains undeveloped and accessible to the community for recreation.
The property is located along the York River.
Representatives for the York Golf and Tennis Club released a statement that the transfer is “one of the most significant conservation projects in York’s history.”
The York Country Club opened in 1900. Maine Coast Heritage Trust will hold the conservation easement on the land, the organizations said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Tyronn Lue to coach Clippers, according to reports
-
Varsity Maine
MPA, state officials to begin talks on winter season
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco voters to cast ballots at Thornton Academy gym
-
College
College football: Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to Bearcats’ COVID-19 issues
-
Local & State
Transfer of York Country Club will conserve 175 acres
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.