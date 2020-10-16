WINTERPORT — Police in an eastern Maine town said a 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in which his truck struck a mailbox and a tree.
The crash in Winterport killed Jesse Skillings of Frankfort on Thursday, police said. Skillings hit a mailbox, crossed the road and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road.
Winterport Ambulance personnel pronounced Skillings dead at the scene, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
