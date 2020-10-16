Free school meals all year

Windham Raymond School Nutrition Program has exciting news for the RSU 14 community. Due to COVID-19 related waivers being extended through the entire school year, all school breakfasts and lunches will be free throughout the 2020-21 school year.

In addition, the RSU 14 Mobile Meals has adjusted route pick up times. Please note the new times: Stadium Drive,10:30-10:45 a.m.; Joyful Noise Daycare parking lot, 10:55-11:15 a.m.; Manchester School parking lot, 11:20-11:35 a.m.; Raymond Elementary School upper parking lot, noon to 12:15p.m.; and Creative Kids Daycare parking lot, 12:20-12:35 p.m. For more information, contact Jeanne Reilly, [email protected]

Community dinner

Raymond Village Community Church is offering $10 take-out Pot Roast Suppers – pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie – from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. To order meals for pick up, call the church office at 655-7749 and press 2 to leave a message with your name, number of meals and time of pick up. You can also send an e-mail to [email protected] with the information.

Adult Ed classes

Windham Raymond Adult Education offices are open by appointment only, but they are still offering many of your favorite classes and some news ones. Most of the classes are being held virtually, with a few classes available in person following CDC guidelines. Register through the website windham.maineadulted.org or by calling 892-1819. The programs provide basic education, career training, enrichment programming, English for Speaker of other Languages and high school completion courses. For more information, contact DJ LeVasseur, 232-2459.

RSU 14 withdrawal hearing

A public hearing via Zoom on the question of Raymond’s withdrawal from RSU 14 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen. Zoom directions will be posted on raymondmaine.org at a future date. The referendum on the withdrawal will be voted on Nov. 3. at Jordan Small Middle School gymnasium with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. The question will read, “Do you favor the withdrawal of the Town of Raymond from the regional school unit RSU 14 subject to the terms and conditions of the withdrawal agreement dated July 23, 2020?

No Main Street Halloween

The town and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, citing CDC precautionary guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, discourages residents from participating in traditional Halloween trick or treating activities. That includes the popular Halloween on Main Street event “where traditionally over a thousand children and adults gather in a short window of time,” they said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to stay safe and vigilant this Halloween by participating in other lower risk activities outlined on the town website.” For questions, please contact: [email protected]”

Ballot options

Absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election are available upon request. To have ballots mailed to you, call 655-4742, ext. 124. Or, visit the town office where you can vote in person or request a ballot to take home. Return your absentee ballots at the special drop-box in front of the town office or by mailing it to Raymond Town Office, 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, ME 04071.

