This year I am supporting Jonathan Anderson for Town Council. Jonathan has consistently shown that he is willing and able to listen to citizens and can work well with people with diverse opinions. I know that Jonathan will be thoughtful and reasonable as decisions are being made and will consider the values of the community along with data when making decisions. As a founding member of Scarborough Community Connections, Jonathan has demonstrated a strong desire to create a culture where all voices can be heard. Additionally, Jon has a background in financial management, strategic planning and performance management which is exactly what Scarborough needs to help us develop a solid plan as we grow in the coming years. Please join me in voting for Jonathan Anderson for Town Council.

Phillip R LaRou Jr.

Scarborough

