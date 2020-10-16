I support Poppy Arford for state representative for Brunswick’s House District 49.

Poppy has helped our citizens for many years, as a substance abuse counselor, an Outward Bound instructor for at-risk youth and an advocate and adviser for consumers of health care. She has mediated disputes involving a variety of social problems. She has received many awards in recognition of her services.

She served on the Brunswick Town Council, where she was a leader in developing solid waste management and recycling programs.

Poppy has the negotiating skills and persuasive abilities needed to bring strong-willed people together into effective teams.

I believe that Poppy will be an effective voice for Brunswick’s citizens and will continue in the tradition of so many Brunswick people on behalf of her constituents, making them proud to claim her as their state representative.

Polly Harris

Brunswick

