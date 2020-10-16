I am writing this letter to the editor encouraging friends and neighbors to vote for Claude Morgan for South Portland City Council District 1. We are living in a difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic causing most people to worry about their health, their jobs and their family members. We are also aware of the difficulties both financially and personnel-wise our city is facing. I hope you will consider voting for Claude Morgan during this election. I have had the privilege to sit on the council with Claude and I know how diligent he is researching the facts that come before the council. Claude’s background is in numbers. He understands how decreasing a single department budget can have a significant negative impact on perhaps two others. We need to work together and hence I am asking you to vote for Claude. These difficult times require experience and people who do their research.

Claude has sat on a variety of committees in the years he sat on the council. This background is a great assist as he makes decisions to direct our city. Most importantly, Claude will answer your phone calls and emails.

Maxine Beecher

Former councilor and mayor of the City of South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: