Anne Carney is the best candidate for Maine state Senate District 29. Anne has demonstrated a real consistent positive voice for all people, both the young and the others, including the seniors. Her legal background gives a real voice to environmental issues as well as human rights. I am pleased to say Anne has continually and diligently studied the pros and cons of legislation that other senators have submitted and has usually improved it. Anne does her homework and cares deeply about climate change concerns. She deserves our support and is very open to discuss any issue that concerns you.

We are living in a very difficult time but candidate Anne Carney will be watching and making positive moves to better our lives.

Maxine Beecher

Former councilor and mayor of the City of South Portland

