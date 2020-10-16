I am proud to say I am voting for Sophie Warren for state representative for the coastal district of Scarborough. Sophie is a very impressive candidate who has worked very hard to reach out to citizens of our district to hear concerns and share her views on state government. Sophie is an excellent communicator and organizer who knows how to get things done. She has demonstrated a strong work ethic during the campaign which she will bring to her duties as a legislator. She is very intelligent, has an impressive background and a wonderfully outgoing, friendly personality. Her family has well-established roots in Scarborough and she will carry out their devotion to service to the community. I know she will devote a great deal of time representing the district very well and believe she deserves our votes. I strongly endorse Sophie Warren and urge you to consider her for state representative to the Maine Legislature.
John Thurlow
Pine Point
