South Portland needs Claire Holman and Jake Kulaw on its Board of Education. Their vision and experience differentiate them from their opponents. Claire Holman, whom I have known for years, has an exceptional educational background and exceptional leadership qualities. She sees the big picture, from the role of arts and sports in our schools to the importance of equity for our community’s long-term success. Both our students and our community depend on budget cuts being made with an eye to the long-term consequences. I trust her and Jake to take on that responsibility wisely. Both Claire and Jake accept the science of climate change and will work for climate-friendly policies. Our Board of Education will be the stronger with these two candidates on it.

Marianne Hill, Ph.D.

South Portland

