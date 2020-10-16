Democrat Stacy Brenner is a hard worker. She works hard on her farm raising produce and flowers. She works hard as a small-business woman trying to stay afloat in these difficult times. She works hard as a nurse at a local hospital.

I can’t imagine anyone working harder in Augusta for all of us than Stacy.

Vote for Stacy Brenner for state senator from District 30.

Marcia Howell
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles