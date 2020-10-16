Democrat Stacy Brenner is a hard worker. She works hard on her farm raising produce and flowers. She works hard as a small-business woman trying to stay afloat in these difficult times. She works hard as a nurse at a local hospital.

I can’t imagine anyone working harder in Augusta for all of us than Stacy.

Vote for Stacy Brenner for state senator from District 30.

Marcia Howell

Portland

