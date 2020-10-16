Re: “Maine Republicans flout CDC guidelines at campaign events” (Oct. 4):

How can Dale Crafts, Donald Trump Jr. and other Republicans expect us to support them when they can’t even follow state law during campaign events?

The photo of packed-in people at an indoor Trump event in Bangor made me sick to my stomach. While the rest of us stay at home, socially distance and scrupulously follow safety guidelines, Trump and his supporters behave as if the rules don’t apply to them.

Just as the Millinocket wedding led to illness and death to people who didn’t even attend, individuals in Maine will suffer the consequences of the Republicans’ careless behavior long after the Trump sons have left the state. They are playing with Mainers’ health, growing the pandemic’s disruption to our lives and economy and demonstrating how completely unprepared they are to govern.

Jeanne Hey

Saco

