I am a short-term rental host in Portland. My rental and rentals like mine cater to a very small percentage of those traveling to our vacation state. Typically they are looking for something unlike a typical hotel experience. All the restaurants and small shops around me have benefited from our short term guests. The income we’ve been able to create from this rental is essential to me and my family.
Eliminating or even significantly reducing this income (as proposed by Question E on the Portland ballot) would mean significant changes for my family. Some of the proposed changes are extremely unfair and unjust. This industry is already regulated. We have had visits from the city of Portland as well as the company that helps us with short-term rentals.
The system in place has been working and has provided income for me and my business neighbors that should be left alone in its current state. Vote “no” on Question E.
Sean Kirby
Portland
