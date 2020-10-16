NORTH PORT, Fla. – It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joseph Curtis Knights of North Port, Fla., formerly of Hollis, on Oct. 15, 2020. Joseph was born on Feb. 13, 1948 in Danforth.

He was the son of Curtis and Helen Deschesne Knights. He was the loving husband of Mayvella “May” Walton Knights; and the father of two daughters, Holly Knights of Standish and Kristina Storey and her husband James Storey of Salem, Mass. Also surviving are grandsons, Cameron Lee and Hunter Lee of South Portland; sister, Bonita Blake (Lawrence) of Newbury, Mass. and two very special uncles, Rodney Knights of Raymond and Maurice Deschesne of Bangor and Saint James City, Fla.

Joseph was a graduate of the University of Maine where he received an associate degree in engineering. He spent 35 years in the employment of AGFA Corporation in Wilmington, Mass. as a field service engineer and system account specialist. He retired in 2008 to live out his dream in Florida.

Joseph was a “Jack of all Trades” as there was nothing he could not repair himself and he took much pride in his work. His hobbies included stamp collecting, saltwater fish tanks, crafting wooden bowls and the joy of travel. He loved his many summer visits to East Grand Lake where he had spent much of his childhood. He loved his trips to Ireland and Scotland and his most treasured, a trip to Alaska with his whole family. He will be missed dearly and never forgotten by those that knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Maine in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.

Guest Book