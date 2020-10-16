Rose Marie Eramo 1932 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Rose Marie Eramo, 88, of Brunswick, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Hill House. She was born in Lewiston on April 7, 1932. Graduated from Brunswick High School in 1949, and in 1957 she graduated from Pelletier School of Beauty Culture, Inc. in Lewiston. Rose was devoted to the family business and worked alongside her father and siblings at New Meadows Market in East Brunswick from 1949 to 1972. In 1958 she opened Roma Beauty Salon in New Meadows which she happily operated until her retirement in 2015. Rose loved her work and running her own business. She enjoyed all her customers and many were lifelong friends. She was very active in the Maine State Cosmetology Association and held Executive Board member positions from 1965 to 2009 as treasurer and second vice president. Roses family was the center of her universe, she loved hosting family dinners and events where everyone could gather. Sunday lunches at her house were often a destination for family visiting from near and far. She cherished her time with her nieces, Rose Marie and Lori, and especially loved their adventures including two road trips to Disney World. Rose enjoyed chronicling family events with photography and researching family archives and was known as the family historian. She was so proud of her family and would often submit photos and archives to local historical societies and newspapers for publication. She loved to travel and explore new places both locally and abroad and collected many treasures along the way. When Rose wasnt spending time working or with her family she was gardening. She loved cultivating produce to share with her family and customers and she always had new slips of geraniums ready to plant. She was predeceased by her father, Zachiele, and her mother, Domenica (Masselli); sister Filomena, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Beatrice and Debbie, brother-in-law Thomas MacElman; nieces Rose Marie and Lori; and sister Ritas fiancee Royal Farmer. She is survived by her brothers, Anthony of Old Orchard Beach and Dominic of Brunswick, sisters Rita MacElman and Elena “Ellie” Eramo of Brunswick and sister-in-law Lauren Eramo of North Grafton; nieces Jackie Thurber, Cathy Cyr, Debbie McGrath and Laura Eramo and nephews Mark Eramo and Dominic Eramo. Services will be at a later date. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Memorial donations may be made to Pine Tree Society (note Pine Tree Camp in check memo) 149 Front St. Bath, ME 04530 or Independence Association 3 Industrial Pkwy. Brunswick, ME 04011

