Occupation:

State senator

Education:

MBA University of Chicago, BS Business Administration American University, BA International Relations American University

Community Organizations:

New England Board of Higher Education, board member

New England Board of Higher Education, Legislative Advisory Committee, co-chair

Maine Alliance for Arts Education, board member

Senate chair, Maine’s Children Caucus

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Studies piano, enjoys cross country skiing, hiking, camping and gardening.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: eight

Committee assignments (if elected):

Senate chair, Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs

Joint Standing Committee on Innovation Development Economic Advancement and Business

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine ranks 11 nationally for its economy, fifth for its containment of COVID-19. A coordinated plan, developed with public officials’, businesses’ and nonprofits’ input will move us past this crisis.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

To avoid cuts to our schools and services we require a new robust federal aid package and should leverage our bonding capacity to prevent a deepening recession.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My work is informed by my community and my state like providing earned paid time off to workers, passing gun safety policies, tackling climate change, and pushing for affordable health care.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Young voters are concerned about the climate crisis and our anemic response. The Maine Climate Council is a good start, but its findings must turn into meaningful action with aggressive timelines.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am committed to working with anyone who shares my belief that we are a great state and together we can help get Maine back on its feet and find pathways to long term success and growth.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Increasing state education funding to 55 percent will provide property tax relief and quality education for all children. We must boost support for our childcare providers who underpin our economic health.

