April Robinson is on a mission. She is in the middle of converting the retail space at 66 Maine St. in Brunswick into a charming boulangerie (specializing in breads) and a patisserie (specializing in pastries). And she is on a schedule hoping to be open by Thanksgiving. While she does not plan to produce a signature item, her favorite style of baking is viennoiserie which is a category of French baking between breads and pastries. Among the items that will certainly be featured are croissants, pain au chocolate and classic boules (round bread balls flattened on one side). April told me that she loves creating layered breads and pastries and measures success with them when crispy flakes fall and decorate the front of her shirt.

One treat that will also be featured in the shop is xuxo, a Spanish pastry similar to a croissant that is deep fried, sugar-coated and filled with a custardy pastry cream. April and her assistant bakers are also planning to create specialty cakes (for birthdays and weddings) and pies for the holidays.

Her formal training comes from worldwide experiences in France, Hong Kong and New York City where she worked with Michelin-starred chefs and opened several hotel properties as part of the culinary teams. Most recently she spent two years as pastry chef at Tao Yuan on Pleasant Street. Family ties are keeping her and her husband in Brunswick and she looks forward with enthusiasm to becoming involved in the community.

Culinary News

Thanksgiving is in the near future and the Harraseeket Inn is planning a twist on their usual Grand Buffet. The buffet will be displayed but each guest will make choices and servers will present them at table. It’s called a “reverse buffet” and will allow guests to be safely and comfortably served. The menu will include lobster (of course), prime rib, scallops, halibut and turkey. Reservations are required at 865-9377. $80 per adult and $40 per child age 5-10 with under 4 free. 162 Main St., Freeport.

Noble Kitchen + Bar, in the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, has suspended their restaurant operations for the remainder of 2020 because of the pandemic.

Winter CSA shares are available at Laughing Stock Farm in Freeport. You will be able to make your own selections from the greenhouse crops like mesclun and arugula, baby spinach, kale, chard, radishes and others. There will also be storage crops like potatoes, carrots, leeks, beets, turnips and more. To contact the farm for details and to arrange payment email [email protected]

