CAPE ELIZABETH — Maggie Cochran scored four goals in the first 16 minutes and finished with six as she led Capers Elizabeth to an 8-0 win over Greely in a Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer match Saturday.

Laura Ryer and Tori Hews also scored, and Juliet Moore and Penelope Haydar each recorded an assist as Cape improved to 5-0.

Greely is 1-3.

FALMOUTH 2, YARMOUTH 0: Elise Gearan and Lexi Bugbee scored in the first half for the Yachtsmen (3-1-1) in a win over the visiting Clippers (2-3).

MT. ARARAT 1, LEWISTON 0: Katie Hawkes scored the lone goal as the Eagles (3-3-1) defeated the Blue Devils (2-3) in Lewiston.

Anna Driscol made five saves for Mt. Ararat, while Lewiston’s Gemma Landry stopped 14 shots.

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, BUCKFIELD 1: Lakyn Hink and Elyse Guptill each scored a pair of goals to lead the Hawks (1-0) over the Bucks (0-1) at Hiram.

Gabbi Martin also scored and Kylie Day made two saves for the Hawks.

Sami Patenaude converted a penalty kick and Ruby Cyr stopped eight shots for the Bucks.

BOYS’ SOCCER

LEWISTON 7, MT. ARARAT 0: Ivan Domingues scored three goals as the Blue Devils (5-0) handled the visiting Eagles (0-3).

Mohamed Abdikadir, Moses Lumu, Saleh Brahim, Raimundo Lubota also scored for Lewiston, which led 4-0 at halftime.

GREELY 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Chris Williams and Ethan Njitoh each scored twice for the Rangers (1-2-1) in a win over the Capers (2-4-1) in Cumberland.

Cape grabbed an early 2-0 lead on goals by Nick Clifford and Archie McEvoy.

Njitoh’s two goals tied it before halftime, and Williams led a three-goal outburst in the second half.

