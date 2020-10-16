SCARBOROUGH — Katy Foley has been promoted to director of sales at The Scott & Sunny Townsend Team of Keller Williams Realty.

“Since joining the team in 2016, Katy has truly exemplified our core values and what it means to be a dedicated Real Estate professional,” Sunny Townsend said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for her leadership both on the team and in our community. Katy has devoted most of her career to helping others achieve their goals and she uses that passion to do the same for our clients. She will continue to be a top producing listing expert as well as lead the sales division to create new opportunities for growth and development within the company. ”

“I am honored to be in business with Scott & Sunny Townsend,” Foley said. “Moving lives forward is a privilege that we don’t take for granted and I am excited to assist the team in this new role!”

As an industry leader for over 19 years, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team specializes in residential, vacation and luxury real estate in Greater Scarborough, according to a press release from the company. To buy, sell or invest in real estate, Katy and the team may be reached at [email protected] or 207-553-1387.

