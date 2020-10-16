SOCCER

Liverpool extended its decade-long unbeaten run against city rival Everton but was denied a victory when Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose high to power a header into the bottom corner in the 81st minute, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

• Bruno Fernandes made amends for missing a penalty by scoring a brilliant go-ahead goal for Manchester United in a 4-1 win at Newcastle.

• Raheem Sterling’s first-half goal was enough for Manchester City in a 1-0 win over visiting Arsenal.

• Jannik Vestergaard scored a stoppage-time equalizer as Southampton earned 3-3 draw at Chelsea.

ITALY: Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a winning return after being sidelined with the coronavirus, scoring twice as AC Milan beat Inter Milan, 2-1.

SPAIN: Promoted Cadiz stunned Real Madrid, 1-0, winning on the road against the defending champions for the first-ever time.

• Barcelona lost 1-0 at Getafe for its first defeat this season under new coach Ronald Koeman.

GERMANY: Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski each scored twice for Bayern Munich in a 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefel.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric overcame Canadian opponents to reach the final in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Third-seeded Rublev rallied to beat second-seeded Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Coric defeated Milos Raonic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

COLOGNE INDOORS: Alexander Zverev moved one win from a third title in his native Germany and will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Top-seeded Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-5, 7-6 (3), in the semifinals. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 3 seed, beat second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

AUTO RACING

TRUCKS: Brett Moffitt got a big push from teammate Sheldon Creed on the final restart and won a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway.

Creed finished second, followed by Austin Hill, Grant Enfinger fourth and Chandler Smith.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Detroit Lions activated guard Joe Dahl from injured reserve and signed quarterback David Blough from the practice squad to the active roster.

• The New York Jets activated wide receiver Vyncint Smith and linebacker Blake Cashman from the injured reserve list in time for both to play against the AFC East-rival Dolphins at Miami.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Portuguese rider Joao Almeida strengthened his hold on the pink jersey in the hilly 14th-stage time trial, while recently crowned world champion Filippo Ganna of Italy claimed his third stage victory, clocking 42 minutes, 40 seconds for the 21-mile route from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, Italy.

Almeida finished sixth, 1:31 behind Ganna, and now leads Wilco Kelderman by 56 seconds in the overall standings.

skiING

WORLD CUP: Marta Bassino beat Federica Brignone in an Italian 1-2 finish in the season-opening women’s giant slalom is Soelden, Austria.

Bassino defeated the defending overall World Cup champion by 0.14 seconds.

ROAD RACING

WORLD RECORD: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke her own world record in the women’s-only half marathon, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 16 seconds in Gdynia, Poland.

Jepchirchir, 27, broke the record for the first time on Sept. 5, when she ran 1:05:34 in Prague.

