SOCCER

Liverpool extended its decade-long unbeaten run against city rival Everton but was denied a victory when Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose high to power a header into the bottom corner in the 81st minute, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

Bruno Fernandes made amends for missing a penalty by scoring a brilliant go-ahead goal for Manchester United in a 4-1 win at Newcastle.

Raheem Sterling’s first-half goal was enough for Manchester City in a 1-0 win over visiting Arsenal.

Jannik Vestergaard scored a stoppage-time equalizer as Southampton earned 3-3 draw at Chelsea.

ITALY: Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a winning return after being sidelined with the coronavirus, scoring twice as AC Milan beat Inter Milan, 2-1.

SPAIN: Promoted Cadiz stunned Real Madrid, 1-0, winning on the road against the defending champions for the first-ever time.

Barcelona lost 1-0 at Getafe for its first defeat this season under new coach Ronald Koeman.

GERMANY: Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski each scored twice for Bayern Munich in a 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefel.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric overcame Canadian opponents to reach the final in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Third-seeded Rublev rallied to beat second-seeded Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Coric defeated Milos Raonic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

COLOGNE INDOORS: Alexander Zverev moved one win from a third title in his native Germany and will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Top-seeded Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-5, 7-6 (3), in the semifinals. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 3 seed, beat second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

AUTO RACING

TRUCKS: Brett Moffitt got a big push from teammate Sheldon Creed on the final restart and won a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway.

Creed finished second, followed by Austin Hill, Grant Enfinger fourth and Chandler Smith.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Detroit Lions activated guard Joe Dahl from injured reserve and signed quarterback David Blough from the practice squad to the active roster.

The New York Jets activated wide receiver Vyncint Smith and linebacker Blake Cashman from the injured reserve list in time for both to play against the AFC East-rival Dolphins at Miami.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Portuguese rider Joao Almeida strengthened his hold on the pink jersey in the hilly 14th-stage time trial, while recently crowned world champion Filippo Ganna of Italy claimed his third stage victory, clocking 42 minutes, 40 seconds for the 21-mile route from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, Italy.

Almeida finished sixth, 1:31 behind Ganna, and now leads Wilco Kelderman by 56 seconds in the overall standings.

skiING

WORLD CUP: Marta Bassino beat Federica Brignone in an Italian 1-2 finish in the season-opening women’s giant slalom is Soelden, Austria.

Bassino defeated the defending overall World Cup champion by 0.14 seconds.

ROAD RACING

WORLD RECORD: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke her own world record in the women’s-only half marathon, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 16 seconds in Gdynia, Poland.

Jepchirchir, 27, broke the record for the first time on Sept. 5, when she ran 1:05:34 in Prague.

