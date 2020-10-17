The final countdown to Nov. 3 is upon us and I want to call your attention to a unique and special candidate – Democrat Katey Branch. Katey is running for the Maine Senate for the seat that includes the Oxford Hills and Bridgton, Naples and Sebago.

Voting for Katey is a rare opportunity to take a positive and truly transformational action on Election Day. She is truly a breath of fresh air in the current political environment.

Katey is strong and accomplished. She is not a career politician and has never run for office before. Her experience includes founding community organizations, improving the environment and building the local economy. I have known Katey for over 30 years, having worked with her on youth mentoring programs. Check out her website (KateyBranch.com) and Facebook page.

I am proud to say I will be voting Katey Branch for Maine Senate District 19 on Election Day.

Roy Gedat
Naples

