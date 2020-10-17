In the last state budget Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen, who represents Gray in Augusta, led an effort to increase municipal revenue sharing to $250 million – more property tax relief from Augusta than has been available for 10 years.

Her opponent in this November’s election is Jennifer White of Gray. White chairs the Gray Secession Committee, a group of homeowners on Little Sebago Lake seeking to leave Gray and join Raymond. In 2017 White’s group persuaded Rep. Susan Austin to introduce legislation to allow the secession.

The bill failed, but had it been successful the secession would have taken $1.3 million in property taxes from Gray – costing every Gray property taxpayer $468 more each year. Ouch.

Why is White running to represent Gray when she doesn’t even want to be part of our town?

Sen. Cathy Breen will fight for the entire Gray community, not just a few people with lakefront homes.

Anne Gass

Gray

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: