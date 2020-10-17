Old Orchard Beach is most fortunate to have Democrat Lori Gramlich running for re-election in House District 13.
During her past two years in office, Lori has worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Old Orchard Beach. She is one who does deliver on her promises, be it addressing beach erosion, creating more opportunities for the business community and ensuring our fair share of state funds.
Upon re-election Lori will bring her 30-plus years of experience in nonprofit social work, advocacy and social justice initiative coupled with her tireless energy. Another aspect about Lori is that she is a good listener. She always makes herself available to hear your concerns and find solutions.
Simply put: Lori gets things done! Old Orchard Beach needs Lori Gramlich to continue being our voice in Augusta.
Thomas Flinn
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
New Zealand’s Ardern wins 2nd term in election landslide
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Elect generous, civic-minded Branch in Senate District 19
-
Editorials
Another View: What a Justice Barrett might mean for the Second Amendment
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: In House District 32, Walter will be a problem-solver
-
Local Elections
Four candidates running for 2 seats on Sanford City Council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.