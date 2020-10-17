Old Orchard Beach is most fortunate to have Democrat Lori Gramlich running for re-election in House District 13.

During her past two years in office, Lori has worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Old Orchard Beach. She is one who does deliver on her promises, be it addressing beach erosion, creating more opportunities for the business community and ensuring our fair share of state funds.

Upon re-election Lori will bring her 30-plus years of experience in nonprofit social work, advocacy and social justice initiative coupled with her tireless energy. Another aspect about Lori is that she is a good listener. She always makes herself available to hear your concerns and find solutions.

Simply put: Lori gets things done! Old Orchard Beach needs Lori Gramlich to continue being our voice in Augusta.

Thomas Flinn

Old Orchard Beach

