We urge fellow District 23 voters to re-elect Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli.
Eloise’s priorities and ability to get things done in Augusta have made life better for Mainers, young, old and in-between. To assist borrowers and hold unscrupulous lenders accountable, she successfully championed passage of the Student Loan Bill of Rights.
Eloise sponsored a drug pricing transparency measure that enables policymakers to better understand the scope and causes of the prescription drug crisis that affects all Mainers. Similarly, she strongly supported legislation that lowered costs for municipalities to provide access to high-speed, reliable internet – an absolute requirement for Maine to be economically competitive in this increasingly interconnected world.
Time and time again Sen. Eloise Vitelli has taken on important issues and collaborated with fellow lawmakers to forge legislation for benefit of the people and the state of Maine. We need to keep her in the Senate, working for us.
Barbara and Karl Albrecht
Bath
