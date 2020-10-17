BUXTON – Douglas Newton Sanborn, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 12, 2020, with pneumonia, a complication of Alzheimer’s.

Doug was born in Biddeford on August 27, 1941, the son of Newton Wilmot and Ursula (Huntress) Sanborn. His family later moved to Saco on Union Street. After graduating from Thornton Academy he attended the University of Maine in Orono, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity andactive in the Pershing Rifle Club. He graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Thus began his long career in the manufacturing and engineering field.

His first employment was at Deering Milliken Inc. of Lisbon.

He moved on to Colonial Press in Clinton, Mass., to Dennison Manufacturing in Framingham, Mass., then to Carter Ink in Crossville Tenn., as a plant manager. He finally returned to Maine working at Schlotterbeck and Foss Co. in Portland and then Grumbacher in Lisbon Falls until he retired.

Doug was also in the Coast Guard Reserves for six years during his early years of employment.

Doug loved spending time with his family and friends and was always a welcoming host, entertaining them with his great storytelling and joke telling abilities. People always left with a smile on their face after being with him. Throughout his life Doug was a lifelong loyal fan of the Patriots. He and his son, Chris, attended many games during the ’80s in Foxboro, Mass. Later, attired in his favorite cap and shirt, he cheered them on, never missing a game on the radio or TV. During the ’90s he took up the game of golf and enjoyed playing for many years.

Doug is predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Jeremiah Guiney, who passed away in 2004 and Merle Davis, who passed away in 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith “Judy” Plummer Sanborn; his son, Christopher Sanborn and his wife Cindy (Blake) of Buxton, his daughter, Brooke Sanborn and her husband Gordon Wiley of Bristol; his only grandchild, Ashley Youland and her husband Nate of East Baldwin; his sister, Shelia Guiney of Dayton, his brother, Daniel Sanborn and his wife Millie of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Donna Carll and her husband Roger of Gorham, Diane Davis of Windham, Joan Kavouksorian and her husband Harry of Buxton, Susan Moran of Bath; and several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to the Covid -19 Virus no services with be held at the present time. There will be a graveside memorial service to be announced in the spring.

We would especially like to thank our home health team from Hospice and our kind neighbor, Karen Ross for their support, comfort and compassionate care of Doug in his final weeks.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

If so desired memorial contributions can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

180 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

