Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Hermon, Maine on Monday.
Pence will appear at Dysart’s Service at 11:30 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Pence is scheduled for another rally in Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Pence to make campaign stop in Maine
-
Nation & World
SF Zoo lauds 5-year-old for help finding lemur, police arrest suspect
-
Nation & World
New Zealand’s Ardern wins 2nd term in election landslide
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Elect generous, civic-minded Branch in Senate District 19
-
Editorials
Another View: What a Justice Barrett might mean for the Second Amendment