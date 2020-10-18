As a landlord providing affordable long-term housing in Portland for the last 12 years, I have witnessed firsthand the dismantling of the Munjoy Hill neighborhood.
This is why I am voting “yes” on Questions A-E on the city ballot.
The city’s Comprehensive Plan was supposed to be creating policies for sustainable, equitable, and complete neighborhoods. This is not what has transpired.
For the last three years, Portland’s population continues to decrease yet traffic congestion has increased caused by the commuters being pushed out of Portland since average Portland’s rents increased by at least 40 percent since 2017.
We have seen more hotels, seasonal luxury condos, apartments, and single family homes being built taking priority over affordable long term residential housing.
We have seen quality of life disturbances in our neighborhoods caused by short term rentals.
These are the “unintended consequences” that these past policies have caused. It is now time to fix these policies.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: COVID will disrupt holiday plans
-
Food
Kitchenware sales sizzle during pandemic
-
Food
Dine In Maine: No visa, no passport, no problem
-
Letters
10/15: McNamara, Read: No need to learn more about neighbor with Trump sign
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Democratic socialists better choice than their political opposites
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.