As a landlord providing affordable long-term housing in Portland for the last 12 years, I have witnessed firsthand the dismantling of the Munjoy Hill neighborhood.

This is why I am voting “yes” on Questions A-E on the city ballot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karen Snyder is a resident of Portland.

The city’s Comprehensive Plan was supposed to be creating policies for sustainable, equitable, and complete neighborhoods. This is not what has transpired.

For the last three years, Portland’s population continues to decrease yet traffic congestion has increased caused by the commuters being pushed out of Portland since average Portland’s rents increased by at least 40 percent since 2017.

We have seen more hotels, seasonal luxury condos, apartments, and single family homes being built taking priority over affordable long term residential housing.

We have seen quality of life disturbances in our neighborhoods caused by short term rentals.

These are the “unintended consequences” that these past policies have caused. It is now time to fix these policies.

