The city of Bath is seeking its second round of public feedback as part of the Morse High School Reuse Options Study with a virtual workshop that will go live today, Friday, Oct. 16. The virtual workshop will involve reviewing three conceptual options for reuse of the building and the site.

Following the initial public meeting about Morse redevelopment of June 2019, the city contracted with the architecture firm Harriman to provide a reuse options study.

The purpose of the study is to define and evaluate reuse of the school’s facilities and site, including site assessment, building analysis, feedback and reuse options. The first round of public feedback was held this summer.

The workshop is expected to take participants between 30-45 minutes and participants can save progress and return to finish at another time. The survey will be available until Friday, Nov. 6.

For more information about the study or to access the workshop, visit www.cityofbath.com/morse.

For additional questions or if you are unable to access the virtual workshop, contact Marc Meyers, Assistant City Manager, at (207) 443-8330 or [email protected].

