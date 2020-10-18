I watched the U.S. Senate debates to help me decide (among all the negative ads) to vote for Susan Collins or Sara Gideon.

Instead, I discovered a “breath of fresh air”, Lisa Savage. A non-politician, non-millionaire with a $100,000. budget who wants to represent ME in the U.S. Senate! She seemed well educated and answered the questions directly and objectively and expressed her ideas well. I was amazed she could maintain her composure and concentration to answer questions after Max Linn’s rantings.

I went to lisaforme.org to learn more about this woman. I was even more impressed. If you want a “breathe of fresh air”, go to lisaforme.org and vote for Lisa Savage for U.S. Senate.

Travis Brown

Union

