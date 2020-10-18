I am amused that the media and others feel that a “silent majority“ exists who support the president and choose not to reveal their choice to pollsters.
Seriously: Does anyone really think that there are people on this planet who support this bombastic president but who choose to remain “silent”?
Mediated images of his supporters are everywhere. We’ve seen everything from Trump flags flying on boats to razor blades taped to Trump signs – not exactly representations of shy “I’ll keep my opinions to myself” supporters.
In fact, if you live in any rural part of this country – as most of my family members do – keeping “silent” on Joe Biden is much more likely. I mean: Who wants to receive penetrating stares (without masks, of course) or listen to concocted tales about Hillary Clinton?
Next time someone is talking about “the silent majority,” I suggest you default to Biden.
Rich West
Cape Elizabeth
