WINDHAM – David W. Campbell, 57, passed away after a long illness, at home on Sept. 29, 2020. David was born July 11, 1963 to William D. and Shirley (Denbow) Campbell.

He grew up in Westbrook and attended Westbrook schools. David was a machinist by profession and worked at Hill-Loma Machine Shop in Gorham until suffering from a debilitating heart condition. He later moved to Windham where he resided for over 20 years.

David was a family man who lovingly raised his two wonderful daughters before proudly welcoming his beautiful grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees, devoting many hours to cheering for his teams.

David was the most generous, kind-hearted person to everyone he met. He would always help others in need and his home was always open if you needed a place to stay. He loved his family above all, calling them his best friends. David had a wonderful, quirky sense of humor that put a smile on many faces. It was a treasure to know him.

David is survived by his devoted mother, Shirley Campbell of Westbrook; daughters, Amanda “Half-pint” Campbell and partner Chris, and Sabrina “Princess” Campbell and partner Nick; his grandchildren who knew him as their “Bampie”, Christine “Beanie”, and Cayden “Big Man”; his brother, William “Buell” E. Campbell of Biddeford and his sister, Teresa Warren of Windham; as well as one nephew, several nieces; and many aunts, uncles; cousins; and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, William D. Campbell.

A memorial service will be determined at a later date to be held at David’s home. To express condolences or to participate in David’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

