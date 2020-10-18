PORTLAND – The Rev. Betty Westhoven, 89, of Portland, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020.

Betty was born in Passaic, N.J., on Jan. 8, 1931 to Alexander and Betsy Thomson.

On August 30, 1952, Betty married Morris Westhoven. They had two children, Catherine Elizabeth and Andrew George.

Betty earned her masters in sociology at Kent State University and her masters in Divinity at Boston University School of Theology.

Betty preached at many churches in Maine and New Jersey. She retired in 1997.

