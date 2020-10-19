BRUNSWICK — A Woolwich man was arrested after he was allegedly clocked going 53 miles per hour over the speed limit on Route 1 in Brunswick on Sunday morning.
Henry Brunneau, 20, was arrested and charged with speeding 30 or more miles per hour over the speed limit, violating condition of release and carrying a concealed weapon.
Brunswick Patrol Cmdr. Paul Hansen said an officer stopped Brunneau in a Subaru on Route 1 at around 6 a.m. Sunday for driving 113 miles per hour, which is 53 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Hansen said while searching Brunneau’s car, police found a handgun in the vehicle. Brunneau is not allowed to carry a concealed weapon until he is 21, Hansen said.
Hansen said Brunneau was cooperative. He was released from the police department and is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Dec. 22.
