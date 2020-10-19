Town hall open Saturday

The Buxton Town Clerk’s Office and Registrar of Voters at the town hall, 185 Portland Road, will have extended hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to issue and receive absentee ballots and register voters for the Nov. 3 election.

Under COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of people are allowed in the Town Hall at any one time. That could result in a long line of voters outside the Town Hall on Election Day, so residents may want to consider voting through an absentee ballot.

Those ballot applications are available at the Town Hall or online at maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl. Absentee ballots can also be requested by calling the Town Clerk’s Office at office at 929-6171.

