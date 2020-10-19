Arrests
No arrests were reported from Oct. 12-18.
Summonses
10/12 at 10:28 p.m. Marqelle Davon Perry, 25, of Palmdale, California, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Ryan Pynchon on a charge of speeding.
10/17 at 6:05 p.m. Deborah Knox, 45, of Whitney Road, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Christopher Giles on a charge of permitting another to operate with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
10/12 at 1:17 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Greely Road.
10/17 at 1:34 p.m. Cover assignment for Yarmouth.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Oct. 12-18.
