Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 12-18.

Summonses

10/12 at 10:28 p.m. Marqelle Davon Perry, 25, of Palmdale, California, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Ryan Pynchon on a charge of speeding.

10/17 at 6:05 p.m. Deborah Knox, 45, of Whitney Road, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Christopher Giles on a charge of permitting another to operate with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

10/12 at 1:17 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Greely Road.

10/17 at 1:34 p.m. Cover assignment for Yarmouth.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Oct. 12-18.

